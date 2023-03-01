AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
Pakistan

Youths of all provinces: Foreign employment opportunities to be distributed equally: minister

Nuzhat Nazar Published 01 Mar, 2023 06:21am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi said on Tuesday that foreign employment opportunities would be given on an equal basis to the youths of all the provinces, and that of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Addressing a ceremony, where a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Poly Technical Institute Gilgit-Baltistan and Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), the minister said that the main purpose of such MoUs was to extend the skills-based training for people in the less developed areas of the country.

He said that the demand of Pakistani workers was increasing at the global level.

He said that the OEC would give training to the people to meet the requirements of the international employment market. Pakistan would send over 5,000 workers to Iraq through OEC and Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) to discourage illegal migrants, he added.

MoU signed Sajid Hussain Turi OEC

