Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Oilboy Energy Ltd 28.02.2023 10.30 Half Yearly Meeting in
Tuesday A.M accounts for the Progress
Period Ended
December 31, 2022
Modaraba Al-Mali 27.02.2023 11.00 Half Yearly Meeting in
Monday A.M accounts for the Progress
Period Ended
December 31, 2022
==========================================================================================
