KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== Oilboy Energy Ltd 28.02.2023 10.30 Half Yearly Meeting in Tuesday A.M accounts for the Progress Period Ended December 31, 2022 Modaraba Al-Mali 27.02.2023 11.00 Half Yearly Meeting in Monday A.M accounts for the Progress Period Ended December 31, 2022 ==========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023