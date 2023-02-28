AVN 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.21%)
World

UK PM Sunak: New Northern Ireland deal not about any one political party

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2023 01:36pm
Follow us

LONDON: New post-Brexit trading arrangements agreed between Britain and the European Union are about improving the situation for the people of Northern Ireland, not any one political party, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday.

When asked on BBC Radio whether he would impose the new deal without the backing of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, Sunak said: “The framework is what we have agreed with the European Union.” “This is not necessarily about me or any one political party.

UK PM strikes Northern Ireland deal with EU

This is about what’s best for the people and communities and businesses of Northern Ireland and this agreement will make a hugely positive difference to them,“ he said.

European Union Brexit deal Northern Ireland British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

