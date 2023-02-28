CBOT corn may test support of $6.40-1/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn may test a support of $6.40-1/4 per bushel, a break below could open the way towards $6.35-1/4 to $6.38-1/2 range.

A projection analysis reveals that a wave 3 has travelled far below its 261.8% projection level of $6.48-1/4.

It has a big chance to extend into $6.35-1/4 to $6.38-1/2 range.

A decent bounce may occur when corn drops into this range, which engulfs a strong support of $6.36-3/4. Resistance is at $6.43-1/2, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.45-1/4 to $6.48-1/4 range.

On the daily chart, two projection analyses reveal an almost identical support of $6.38, which may help stop the sharp drop as well.

It is not very clear how this anticipated bounce occurs.

It may start somewhere above $6.38 or after the price briefly pierces below this level.

The candlestick pattern on Tuesday may show early sign of such a bounce.