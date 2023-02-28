AVN 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.21%)
BAFL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.16%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.66%)
DGKC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.4%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 4.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.27%)
HUBC 70.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.16%)
KAPCO 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
NETSOL 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 83.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.07%)
PAEL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
PPL 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.28%)
PRL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
TELE 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
TRG 109.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.5%)
UNITY 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -28.7 (-0.71%)
BR30 14,117 Decreased By -161.6 (-1.13%)
KSE100 40,576 Decreased By -208.3 (-0.51%)
KSE30 15,240 Decreased By -112 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban kill top Islamic State commander in Afghanistan

AFP Published 28 Feb, 2023 11:46am
Follow us

KABUL: Taliban forces killed a top Islamic State commander who allegedly planned attacks against diplomatic missions in Afghanistan’s capital, a government official said.

Violence in Afghanistan dramatically dipped after the Taliban seized power in August 2021.

But in the past year, security has worsened, with a spate of mass casualty attacks claimed by Islamic State’s regional chapter.

Taliban forces killed Qari Fateh, the regional IS “intelligence and operations chief”, during an operation on Sunday night, the Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement on Monday.

Taliban demand US return $3.5bn in Afghan assets after court ruling

Fateh “directly masterminded recent operations in Kabul, including against diplomatic missions, mosques and other targets”, Mujahid said.

One other IS member was killed in the operation against the cell, which was based in Kabul’s Khair Khana area, according to the statement.

Residents in that neighbourhood had reported loud gunfire on Sunday night.

Taliban officials posted footage on Twitter of two bodies lying in debris.

A United Nations Security Council report in July 2022 described Fateh as a key IS leader, charged with military operations in an area spanning India, Iran and Central Asia.

IS has emerged as the biggest security challenge to Taliban rule, staging attacks on foreigners, religious minorities and government institutions.

IS is fighting to establish a global “caliphate” whilst the Taliban have a more inward-looking goal of ruling an independent Afghanistan.

IS claimed responsibility for a December gun raid on a Kabul hotel that wounded five Chinese nationals.

Also in December, the group attacked the Pakistani embassy in Kabul.

Islamabad described it as an “assassination attempt” on its ambassador.

And in January, the group claimed a suicide bombing near the foreign ministry in Kabul that killed at least 10 people.

Two Russian embassy staff members were killed in a suicide bombing outside their mission in September last year, another attack claimed by IS.

The Taliban have blamed the group for a September 2022 suicide attack in Kabul that killed 54 – including 51 women and girls.

India Pakistan Iran Kabul Islamic State United Nations Security Council Zabihullah Mujahid Afghanistan’s Taliban forces

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban kill top Islamic State commander in Afghanistan

Intra-day update: rupee down 0.58% against US dollar

MPC meeting on March 2: market expects 200bps hike in key policy rate

Imran Khan reaches Judicial Complex to appear in courts for various cases

PAOs directed to cut their budgets by 15pc: Austerity plan picks up the pace in austere times

Punjab, KPK polls: SC resumes hearing

25pc GST on luxury items: FBR will move a summary

PHL loans: IMF has issues with duration of additional surcharge: Dastgir

White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban

First half of March: Fuel prices may be kept unchanged by adjusting PL

Read more stories