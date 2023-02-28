PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that legal action should be taken against hoarders and profiteers during the month of Ramzan.

While chairing a meeting regarding ensuring the availability of basic food items and stability in their prices during Ramazan on Monday, the prime minister has given a free hand to provincial and district administration, as well as, law enforcement agencies for taking action against hoarders and profiteers.

He also directed that strongest action should be taken against those involved in overcharging. He further directed a ‘clean-up’ in godowns, shops, and markets before Ramzan.

The premier also said that the federal government along with the chief ministers of provinces should ensure the availability of goods and control the prices.

Subsidised essential items: PM takes firm step to firm up Ramazan strategy

The prime minister warned that action would be taken against relevant officials if there is a disturbance in the demand, supply and prices of commodities. He also inquired why prices of chicken are increasing when there is no shortage of feed.

The prime minister during a briefing was informed that there is no shortage of food items including wheat anywhere in the country.

The prime minister asked that provision of quality items should be ensured at Utility Stores across the country and setting up mobile Utility Stores in the month of Ramzan.

The prime minister also directed to set up cheap Ramzan markets at the federal and province levels, wherein, modern technology should be used to control the prices in Ramzan Bazaar.

