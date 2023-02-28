AVN 63.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.02%)
BAFL 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.56%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.37%)
DGKC 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.96%)
EPCL 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.29%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
HUBC 70.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.51%)
KAPCO 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 73.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.81%)
OGDC 85.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PAEL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.51%)
PPL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
PRL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.86%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
TPLP 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
TRG 109.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.93%)
UNITY 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
BR100 4,035 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.47%)
BR30 14,213 Decreased By -65.4 (-0.46%)
KSE100 40,644 Decreased By -139.7 (-0.34%)
KSE30 15,264 Decreased By -87.5 (-0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

Zaheer Abbasi Published February 28, 2023 Updated February 28, 2023 09:35am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that legal action should be taken against hoarders and profiteers during the month of Ramzan.

While chairing a meeting regarding ensuring the availability of basic food items and stability in their prices during Ramazan on Monday, the prime minister has given a free hand to provincial and district administration, as well as, law enforcement agencies for taking action against hoarders and profiteers.

He also directed that strongest action should be taken against those involved in overcharging. He further directed a ‘clean-up’ in godowns, shops, and markets before Ramzan.

The premier also said that the federal government along with the chief ministers of provinces should ensure the availability of goods and control the prices.

Subsidised essential items: PM takes firm step to firm up Ramazan strategy

The prime minister warned that action would be taken against relevant officials if there is a disturbance in the demand, supply and prices of commodities. He also inquired why prices of chicken are increasing when there is no shortage of feed.

The prime minister during a briefing was informed that there is no shortage of food items including wheat anywhere in the country.

The prime minister asked that provision of quality items should be ensured at Utility Stores across the country and setting up mobile Utility Stores in the month of Ramzan.

The prime minister also directed to set up cheap Ramzan markets at the federal and province levels, wherein, modern technology should be used to control the prices in Ramzan Bazaar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Wheat Shehbaz Sharif utility stores Utility Stores Corporation Ramzan commodities prices Ramzan bazaar PM Shehbaz Sharif food items prices profiteers hoarders

Comments

1000 characters

PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

PAOs directed to cut their budgets by 15pc: Austerity plan picks up the pace in austere times

Intra-day update: rupee down 0.47% against US dollar

ADB team briefed about economic outlook

Financial year 2023-24: PD submits 102 uplift projects worth Rs298.5bn

Punjab, KPK polls: SC resumes hearing

25pc GST on luxury items: FBR will move a summary

PHL loans: IMF has issues with duration of additional surcharge: Dastgir

Punjab, KP elections: The question of interpretation of statute comes in

SBP decides to convene emergent MPC meeting this week

Read more stories