First digital census will begin tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The field enumeration of the 7th Housing and Population, first of its kind of digital census in South Asia, will start on March 1, 2023, for which a Disaster Recovery Plan has been devised to avoid any mishap and to ensure foolproof security.

“The census would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs34 billion, for which, Rs10 billion has already been released. A summary has been moved for the remaining Rs24 billion to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet,” said Member Support Services/ Resource Management, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, while briefing media persons here on Monday.

Around 86,000 army officers and personnel, besides police would provide security to the field enumerators. The field operation would be completed in one month, while the results would be released on April 30, 2023 after completing data analysis, said Gondal, adding that demarcation for the next general elections would be held on the basis of this census.

He further said that for the first time an economic framework census is being made part of the census which would save around Rs5-6 billion for the national exchequer, besides providing evidence-based material for policy making. He informed that this census will also provide the frame for conducting Pakistan’s first-ever economic census which will provide the basis for economic planning in the country.

Responding to a question, the member said that internet is not involved in the entire process, and hence, there is no risk of cyber security, and the entire process was audited by the intelligence agencies and security organisations.

The PBS started the 7th Housing and Population census process on February 20, 2023, with an option to self-enumerate through the specially designed https://self.pbs.gov.pk portal.

The response from the public has been great with over 4.3 million people visiting the portal in just a few days, Gondal added.

He further said Pakistan is making history with the first-ever digital census and Pakistan is the first country in South Asia that is conducting not only the digital activity of huge level but also taken initiative of launching of self-enumeration portal (first country of south Asia). Pakistan Bureau of Statistics shares with great pride that the people are participating actively and stakeholders are appreciating and supporting the exercise.

He informed that an extensive system for the Digital Census has been devised after comparative studies of region/ globe and all stakeholders have been taken into confidence. The PBS has worked with different government organisations and provincial governments for successful activity of this exercise of paramount importance.

He said that the PBS has established 495 census support centres all over Pakistan fully equipped with the IT facilities and trained staff of the PBS and the NADRA for technical assistance to the enumerators. Further, 121,000 field staff provided by provincial governments have been extensively trained and 126,000 tablets with SIMs with compatible network have been provided for secure transformation of data.

He said that as with any first-time technology initiative, there are some minor issues that are being reported, which have been communicated to NADRA that is taking care of the technology solutions behind the census.

Responding to a question regarding concerns being raised on the process from Sindh, in particular Karachi, Balochistan and a few other quarters, Gondal shared that prior to the census extensive and intensive consultations were held at levels, especially with provincial stakeholders to explain the complete digital process.

The apprehensions being raised are due to a lack of understanding of what the census process entails. Pakistan Bureau of Statistics is once again engaging with the stakeholders to explain the facts and clear all misunderstandings to ensure that the census is being held in a transparent manner, counting each and everyone living in Pakistan, at the location they are living in for the provision of services as per requirement for policy planning.

