President underscores need for acquiring ‘cyber strength’

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2023
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that besides conventional security, acquiring “cyber strength” could put the country on the fastest track of stability and development.

Addressing the 10th convocation ceremony of Air University, in Islamabad on Monday, the President highlighted the need for the world’s fifth populous nation to gain knowledge in contemporary fields, particularly artificial intelligence, cyberspace, and data-driven technology.

He said cyber knowledge is one of the best tools to equip the country’s big youth bulge with contemporary skills.

The President called for decision-making on imparting the youth requisite knowledge about quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

He said cyber knowledge was one of the best tools to equip the country’s big youth bulge with contemporary skills.

He emphasized the importance of carrying out thorough research on job markets by the Higher Education Commission and said that it would produce a skilled human resource to match the demands of national and international organisations.

He said India was carrying out its disinformation campaign against Pakistan in full swing and stressed that the propaganda needed to be countered by acquiring “cyber strength”.

The President said India had not learnt the lesson even after the EU Disinfo Lab had exposed its network of propaganda against Pakistan.

He said Pakistan needed to “intellectually” counter the propaganda by acquiring “cyber strength” besides other conventional modes of security.

The President highlighted the need for the world’s fifth populous nation to gain knowledge in contemporary fields particularly artificial intelligence, cyberspace, and data-driven technology.

He said that Pakistan had achieved professional prowess in traditional and conventional defence such as nuclear deterrence, however, stressed that gaining a strong foothold in cyberspace was also vital for survival.

He mentioned that a huge quantum of data based on pattern recognition was available in the world that needed the skill of artificial intelligence to quantify and analyse it.

He emphasised the importance of carrying out thorough research on job markets by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and said that it would produce a skilled human resource to match the demands of national and international organisations, thus aptly addressing unemployment in the country.

About the maiden batch of cyber security discipline, Dr Alvi expressed confidence that the graduates would play a vital role in safeguarding Pakistan’s cyberspace.

The President commended the Chairman Board of Governors of Air University for his continuous support and patronage towards the noble cause of education which has been provided with the support of the Pakistan Air Force.

He awarded degrees to the graduating students and appreciated their efforts in various disciplines.

President underscores need for acquiring ‘cyber strength’

