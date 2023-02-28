AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.5%)
DGKC 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
EPCL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.28%)
FFL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KAPCO 28.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.7%)
NETSOL 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
OGDC 85.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.91%)
PAEL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 65.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
PRL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
TPLP 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.15%)
TRG 111.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 14,278 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,784 Increased By 76.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,352 Increased By 25.7 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA speaker tells PTI team MNAs’ resignations accepted as per Constitution

Naveed Butt | Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 28 Feb, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has reiterated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members’ resignations were accepted strictly in accordance with the Constitution and the Rules of Business of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

He also said that the very process of acceptance of PTI members’ resignations was started after meeting with the PTI delegation led by former PTI speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and former PTI chief whip Malik Amir Dogar.

He expressed these views, during his meeting with a PTI delegation led by former chief whip Malik Amir Dogar in connection with the matter of the PTI members’ resignations in the Parliament House on Monday.

The PTI leaders requested the speaker to withdraw his decision regarding the acceptance of their MNAs’ resignations.

Pervez Ashraf said he had repeatedly sent letters but no PTI member appeared before him. He started the process of accepting resignations when a delegation led by former speaker Asad Qaiser and Aamir Dogar requested him to do so.

The speaker observed that he was bound by the Constitution, the law, and the rules and regulations of the National Assembly.

He asked the delegation whether the PTI MNAs did not resign according to their will.

While discussing the matter of acceptance of PTI members’ resignations and their demand of seats of Leader of Opposition and Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Speaker National Assembly Pervez Ashraf informed the delegation that each PTI member was written separately for individual verification of their resignations time and again but not a single member appeared before him.

In response to the demand of the PTI delegation to reverse the decision of acceptance of PTI members’ resignations, the speaker also informed that the process of acceptance of resignations was started after his meeting with PTI delegation led by both former PTI speaker Asad Qaiser and former chief whip Malik Amir Dogar as they demanded acceptance of their resignations forthwith.

However, the Speaker assured their request for reversing the decision would be put forth before the legal team of the National Assembly Secretariat and they will be informed accordingly.

While welcoming the PTI delegation, the speaker also said that the resolution of all challenges is possible only through dialogue. He also said being the custodian of the august House, he is bound to take decisions as per Constitution, laws, and rules.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Asad Qaiser National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf PTI MNAs Amir Dogar

Comments

1000 characters

NA speaker tells PTI team MNAs’ resignations accepted as per Constitution

ADB team briefed about economic outlook

Financial year 2023-24: PD submits 102 uplift projects worth Rs298.5bn

PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

25pc GST on luxury items: FBR will move a summary

PHL loans: IMF has issues with duration of additional surcharge: Dastgir

Punjab, KP elections: The question of interpretation of statute comes in

SBP decides to convene emergent MPC meeting this week

First digital census will begin tomorrow

First half of March: Fuel prices may be kept unchanged by adjusting PL

Ministers, advisers and special assistants to PM: ‘Foreign visits’ cost kitty Rs70m in year

Read more stories