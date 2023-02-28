AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
Court arrest drive: Qureshi, eight other PTI leaders detained for 30 days, LHC told

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2023
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court was told on Monday that Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi and eight other PTI leaders arrested during the party’s “jail bharo tehreek” had been detained for 30 days.

This was stated in the reports submitted by Home and Prison departments in the habeas corpus petitions filed by the PTI and the family members of the arrested leaders.

The reports revealed that Shah Mahmood had been detained in Attock Jail, Secretary General PTI Asad Umar in Rajanpur, former governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema in Bhakkar, Senator Waleed Iqbal in Layyah, Senator Azam Khan Swati in Rahim Yar Khan, Murad Raas in DG Khan, Muhammad Khan Madani in Bahawalpur, Azam Khan Niazi and Ahsan Dogar in Layyah Jail.

The reports said the PTI leaders had violated the imposition of Section 144 on Mall Road and caused a law and order situation by disturbing security arrangements for the tournaments of Pakistan Super League in Lahore.

The court directed a law officer to hand over the reports to the petitioners’ counsel for submission of their rejoinders by March 03. The court also issued notices on a separate petition filed against the arrest of Asad Umar by his wife Sufia Fatima and transfer of the arrested leaders to jail of other cities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

