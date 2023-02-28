AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
Partial strike observed on TLP’s call

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2023 06:15am
LAHORE: A partial shutter down strike was observed in various parts of the provincial metropolis and other parts of the country on Monday on the call of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) which demanded the government to revise fuel prices. Several markets and fuel stations were closed in Lahore.

The strike caused inconvenience to the people as transportation services also remained partially suspended in parts of the city. Amid the protests, several markets in the cities remained open. Traders said they will support the protest against inflation but decided against closing markets.

TLP Chief Saad Rizvi said: “We have been forced to give the strike call amid backbreaking inflation.”

He also blasted the incumbent government for failure to provide relief to distressed masses. Rizvi claimed that the nation supported their strike call from every corner. He added that the TLP is raising its voice for the rights of Pakistanis. He appealed to all citizens to back TLP’s strike call to get rid of inflation.

“Rising inflation, rising prices of petroleum products, and economic carnage of traders forced them to strike. Had the government withdrawn increase in the prices of petroleum products on the given deadline, such a big step would not have been taken,” he added.

On the other hand, Chairman of Wholesale Grocers Association Abdul Rauf Ibrahim said that they will support the protest against inflation, but they will not close the markets.

