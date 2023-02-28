Opposition flays govt over ‘lawlessness in Karachi’

KARACHI: The opposition parties on Monday rattled the Sindh Assembly with a clamour over the uncontrolled disorder, narcotics sales and surging inflation, as the treasury pinned hopes on its proposed campaign to stem the crimes growth in the province.

The opposition legislators also criticized Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, asking him to step down as the home minister for a “failure” to enforce the writ. They tabled a series of call attention notices to raise the issues.

However, Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Mukesh Kumar Chawla hoped the government’s proposed drive starting in days to clamp down on unregistered vehicles will help control street crimes. “Police are making efforts to control crimes,” he told the house.

Shah Nawaz Jadoon of the PTI on a call attention notice raised the issue of kidnapping of two students in the megacity.

He said that Shah Inayat s/o Abdul Rehman Marri aged 20, a student of Institute of Chartered Accountants and Suhail Ahmed s/o Noor Ahmed aged 20, a student of BSc in Agriculture University have been kidnapped on way somewhere between NICH and ICAP library Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi on Feb 17, 2023.

Both students have missing since with their mobile phones turned off. He said that the concerned police station has refused to file the case. The students’ lives are in danger. Jadoon asked the government that what steps it has taken to recover the kidnapped students. Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that there is no such report filed with the concerned police station.

On a call attention notice, MQM’s Rabia Khatoon asked the Sindh Home Minister that what efforts his department has ensured to stem street crime and robberies especially in Korangi area. She said that the outlaws carry weapons to rob the public.

In response, the Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister told the assembly that some 139 outlaws have been killed with 1047 injured in police encounters. He said that the police department is taking steps to control the crimes.

Khurram Sher Zaman of the PTI raised the issue of a “multi drug” abuse growing among the city youth. He called the unchecked sales of narcotics is a failure of the government.

He said that the drugs substances are openly available at colleges, universities and on streets. He said that the CM as a Home Minister has recurrently failed in this regard, demanding of his removal.

Chawla said the CM Sindh has formed a committee to see the issue of drugs sales, which meets every week. Controlling sales and use of narcotics is the responsibility of all, he replied and said that we have to save our new generation from drugs addictions.

Nand Kumar Goklani voiced concerns over the soaring inflation and asked the government about its policy to arrest the growing prices of essential commodities in the province. “The poor are worried about the inflation,” he told the legislature.

Food inflation is surging with traders profiteering, he said. He questioned whether the province is ruled by a “ghost” government. Chawla said that the inflation is linked to rising value of dollar against the local currency. The government is trying to arrest the inflation, he said.

The house also passed The Sindh Lawyer’s Welfare and Protection Bill, 2021 into law. The legislation is aimed to provide financial aid to lawyers for a healthcare purpose.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023