AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.5%)
DGKC 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
EPCL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.28%)
FFL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KAPCO 28.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.7%)
NETSOL 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
OGDC 85.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.91%)
PAEL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 65.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
PRL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
TPLP 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.15%)
TRG 111.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 14,278 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,784 Increased By 76.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,352 Increased By 25.7 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Opposition flays govt over ‘lawlessness in Karachi’

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2023 07:29am
Follow us

KARACHI: The opposition parties on Monday rattled the Sindh Assembly with a clamour over the uncontrolled disorder, narcotics sales and surging inflation, as the treasury pinned hopes on its proposed campaign to stem the crimes growth in the province.

The opposition legislators also criticized Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, asking him to step down as the home minister for a “failure” to enforce the writ. They tabled a series of call attention notices to raise the issues.

However, Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Mukesh Kumar Chawla hoped the government’s proposed drive starting in days to clamp down on unregistered vehicles will help control street crimes. “Police are making efforts to control crimes,” he told the house.

Shah Nawaz Jadoon of the PTI on a call attention notice raised the issue of kidnapping of two students in the megacity.

He said that Shah Inayat s/o Abdul Rehman Marri aged 20, a student of Institute of Chartered Accountants and Suhail Ahmed s/o Noor Ahmed aged 20, a student of BSc in Agriculture University have been kidnapped on way somewhere between NICH and ICAP library Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi on Feb 17, 2023.

Both students have missing since with their mobile phones turned off. He said that the concerned police station has refused to file the case. The students’ lives are in danger. Jadoon asked the government that what steps it has taken to recover the kidnapped students. Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that there is no such report filed with the concerned police station.

On a call attention notice, MQM’s Rabia Khatoon asked the Sindh Home Minister that what efforts his department has ensured to stem street crime and robberies especially in Korangi area. She said that the outlaws carry weapons to rob the public.

In response, the Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister told the assembly that some 139 outlaws have been killed with 1047 injured in police encounters. He said that the police department is taking steps to control the crimes.

Khurram Sher Zaman of the PTI raised the issue of a “multi drug” abuse growing among the city youth. He called the unchecked sales of narcotics is a failure of the government.

He said that the drugs substances are openly available at colleges, universities and on streets. He said that the CM as a Home Minister has recurrently failed in this regard, demanding of his removal.

Chawla said the CM Sindh has formed a committee to see the issue of drugs sales, which meets every week. Controlling sales and use of narcotics is the responsibility of all, he replied and said that we have to save our new generation from drugs addictions.

Nand Kumar Goklani voiced concerns over the soaring inflation and asked the government about its policy to arrest the growing prices of essential commodities in the province. “The poor are worried about the inflation,” he told the legislature.

Food inflation is surging with traders profiteering, he said. He questioned whether the province is ruled by a “ghost” government. Chawla said that the inflation is linked to rising value of dollar against the local currency. The government is trying to arrest the inflation, he said.

The house also passed The Sindh Lawyer’s Welfare and Protection Bill, 2021 into law. The legislation is aimed to provide financial aid to lawyers for a healthcare purpose.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Karachi inflation Sindh Assembly opposition parties crimes

Comments

1000 characters

Opposition flays govt over ‘lawlessness in Karachi’

ADB team briefed about economic outlook

Financial year 2023-24: PD submits 102 uplift projects worth Rs298.5bn

PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

25pc GST on luxury items: FBR will move a summary

PHL loans: IMF has issues with duration of additional surcharge: Dastgir

Punjab, KP elections: The question of interpretation of statute comes in

SBP decides to convene emergent MPC meeting this week

First digital census will begin tomorrow

First half of March: Fuel prices may be kept unchanged by adjusting PL

Ministers, advisers and special assistants to PM: ‘Foreign visits’ cost kitty Rs70m in year

Read more stories