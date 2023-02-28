AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.5%)
DGKC 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
EPCL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.28%)
FFL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KAPCO 28.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.7%)
NETSOL 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
OGDC 85.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.91%)
PAEL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 65.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
PRL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
TPLP 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.15%)
TRG 111.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 14,278 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,784 Increased By 76.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,352 Increased By 25.7 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTA asked to ensure proper network coverage, data services

Tahir Amin Published 28 Feb, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications expressed concerns over the poor signal/ coverage of Mobile Network Services and directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ensure proper coverage and services across the country.

A meeting of the Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, MNA.

The PTA briefly apprised the committee about the independent surveys conducted across the country out of which in five districts, the quality of network services was found below the standards; however, the PTA imposed Rs29 million fines on telecom operators with the direction to improve their services.

The PTA further expressed that 80 surveys were conducted in a year now they almost double the independent surveys in order to ensure the quality services by telecom operators.

The committee directed the PTA to ensure the early completion of installation process of fiber optics in Balochistan which was pending for two years so that the people of Balochistan get quality internet services.

The committee also directed that the PTA should ensure the provision of the telecom facility in District Tharparkar as all the codal formalities were completed with Universal Services of Funds (USF).

The committee also discussed the budgetary proposals relating to the public sector development program (PSDP) of the ministry and its attached departments for the current financial year 2023-24 in detail. The committee endorsed all the budgetary proposals of amounting Rs 24,250.375 million for 35 ongoing and 12 new projects for the current financial year 2023-24.

The committee also re-appointed the sub-committee with the same terms of references and composition.

Besides the officials of the ministry the MNAs, Romina Khurshid Alam, Maiza Hameed, Naz Baloch, Syed Mehmood Shah, Salahuddin, Javairia Zafar Aheer, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, and Aliya Kamran MNA/movers attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

National Assembly PTA data services network coverage

Comments

1000 characters

PTA asked to ensure proper network coverage, data services

ADB team briefed about economic outlook

Financial year 2023-24: PD submits 102 uplift projects worth Rs298.5bn

PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

25pc GST on luxury items: FBR will move a summary

PHL loans: IMF has issues with duration of additional surcharge: Dastgir

Punjab, KP elections: The question of interpretation of statute comes in

SBP decides to convene emergent MPC meeting this week

First digital census will begin tomorrow

First half of March: Fuel prices may be kept unchanged by adjusting PL

Ministers, advisers and special assistants to PM: ‘Foreign visits’ cost kitty Rs70m in year

Read more stories