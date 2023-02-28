Precautionary measures for monsoon season discussed

KARACHI: In a meeting presided over by Additional Chief Secretary for Local Government Engr Syed Najam Ahmad Shah, various issues, including necessary arrangements before the arrival of monsoon and Sharea Faisal beautification project, were discussed.

Besides senior officials of KDA, KMC, and transport and irrigation departments, representatives of Pakistan Army were present at the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Najam Shah said that joint measures are needed for facelift of the Sharea Faisal according to international standards. He said the Sindh government will take all the stakeholders on board to form a coherent policy in this regard.

He said that the government wants to give a positive impression of the megacity of Karachi to domestic and foreign visitors. He directed the officers to renovate the Shahrah e Faisal with the help of experts and see how revenue can be earned from it for further beautification and maintenance of the road.

He proposed creation of a joint authority to keep Shahrah Faisal tidy and clean on sustainable basis.

Regarding the advance preparations of monsoon, he said that keeping in mind the past experiences, all the local government institutions should prepare a comprehensive strategy before the arrival of monsoon so that there should be no fear of loss of human life or property. He asked the KMC, KW&SB and the concerned officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the measures taken regarding the advance preparations and urged them to formulate a joint strategy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023