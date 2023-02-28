AC extends pre-arrest bail of Buzdar till March 7

LAHORE: Accountability Court on Monday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of former chief minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar till March 7 and directed him to join investigations into an inquiry of illegal assets and misuse of authority before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Earlier, an investigating officer of NAB told the court that the former chief minister had not joined the investigations. At this, the court warned Buzdar of cancelling the bail if he failed to join the investigations.

The court directed the former chief minister to ensure he appears before the investigation team and extended his pre-arrest bail.

Buzdar’s counsel argued that the NAB with mala fide intention and in connivance with the incumbent federal government had been politically victimizing the petitioner. He said all the allegations against the petitioner were baseless. He, therefore, asked the court to set aside the impugned inquiry.

