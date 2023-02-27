AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.5%)
DGKC 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
EPCL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.28%)
FFL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KAPCO 28.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.7%)
NETSOL 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
OGDC 85.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.91%)
PAEL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 65.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
PRL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
TPLP 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.15%)
TRG 111.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 14,278 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,784 Increased By 76.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,352 Increased By 25.7 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

DHL Pakistan suspends 'Import Express Product' from March 15

  • Restrictions on outward remittances for foreign companies cited as reason
Ali Ahmed Published February 27, 2023 Updated February 27, 2023 07:20pm
Follow us

DHL Express Pakistan, part of the global logistics company providing courier, package delivery and express mail service, announced on Monday that it will suspend its ‘Import Express Product’ for Pakistan-based importers billed in the country from 15 March 2023.

Moreover, the company has also decided to impose restrictions on outbound shipments to a maximum of 70kg per shipment.

In a letter dated 27 February sent to DHL Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd by the management of DHL Express Pakistan, the latter, addressing its customers, said “as you may be aware, in recent months, the Regulatory Authorities have imposed restrictions on outward remittances for foreign companies operating in Pakistan”.

IATA says Pakistan has blocked $225mn in airline funds from repatriation

The company shared that in the case of DHL Express, the remittances sent by DHL Pakistan cover the cost of DHL’s international aviation, hub, gateway and last-mile delivery incurred through its global network for the shipments sent/received by our valued customers.

“This constraint has made it unsustainable for DHL Express to continue providing the full product offerings in Pakistan.

“Effective 15 March 2023, we will be suspending our “Import Express Product” and restricting outbound shipments to a maximum weight of 70 kg per shipment for all customers billed in Pakistan,” read the letter.

The company said that the last pick-up date will be 14 March 2023.

“Shipments picked up on or before this date will still be delivered,” it said.

The company regretted the ‘unfortunate development’ and informed that the company remains in contact with the authorities.

“We apologise for this unfortunate development and assure you that we understand the significance of express shipping for your business and supply chain. We are in regular contact with the authorities to allow pending remittances for us to resume the full suite of services in Pakistan at the earliest.

“We thank you for your continued partnership and appreciate your understanding of this unavoidable situation,” it continued.

Talking to Business Recorder, a company official said measures are temporary and would be reverted as soon as the restrictions are lifted. “We have also suspended shipments of over 70kg, as the company was not able to bear the cost.”

“We know our customers would be affected by the decision, however, we remain in contact with the authorities to find a solution,” added the official.

Why IMF lending still stalled?

The development comes as Pakistan’s economy witnesses its worst crises in decades, as the country’s foreign exchange reserves remain at a critically low level. Meanwhile, authorities remain busy trying to revive the stalled Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pakistan’s finances have been wrecked by years of financial mismanagement and political instability – a situation exacerbated by a global energy crisis and devastating floods that left a third of the country submerged last year.

The South Asian country is deeply in debt and introduced tough tax and utility price increases to unlock another tranche of a $6.5 billion IMF bailout.

However, reticence amongst some of the friendly countries in disbursing already pledged support, roll overs, as well as additional lending remain major reasons for the stalled ninth review of the IMF programme, Business Recorder reported on Monday.

Pakistan Economy Import Economic distress DHL Express dhl pAKISTAN outward remittances

Comments

1000 characters

DHL Pakistan suspends 'Import Express Product' from March 15

Fourth successive gain: rupee settles at 259.92 against US dollar

Court sends Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd) on 3-day physical remand

One killed in new Turkiye quake, 69 injured as buildings collapse

Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with militants in North Waziristan: ISPR

KSE-100 Index rises 0.19% in mixed session

Over two dozen Pakistanis drowned in Italy migrant shipwreck: PM

Elections can't be held until justice is served to Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

Twitter lays off 10% of current workforce

Why IMF lending still stalled?

Read more stories