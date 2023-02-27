AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.5%)
DGKC 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
EPCL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.28%)
FFL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KAPCO 28.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.7%)
NETSOL 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
OGDC 85.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.91%)
PAEL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 65.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
PRL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
TPLP 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.15%)
TRG 111.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 14,278 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,784 Increased By 76.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,352 Increased By 25.7 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

J.P.Morgan expects additional 25bps rate hike from BoE in June

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2023 02:55pm
Follow us

The Bank of England (BoE) will likely raise interest rates by a further 25 basis point (bps) in June as more monetary policy tightening may be needed to tame underlying sticky inflation, J.P. Morgan said in a note on Friday.

Strong business activity and consumer confidence data last week challenged the central bank’s signaling that inflation may have turned a corner, which had prompted investors to prepare for the end of its run of higher borrowing costs.

“…Data indicates that a broader behavioral shift is also underway.

This is would likely add further pressure to an already tight labour market, likely requiring further policy tightening,“ said J.P. Morgan economist Allan Monks in a note dated Feb. 24.

The 25 bps hike, following similar sized moves in March and May, will take the BoE terminal rate to 4.75%, Monks said, but said the odds of a 50 bps hike in March are low.

Oil unlikely to break above $100/bbl this year, J.P.Morgan says

Money markets, which had started pricing in a higher terminal rate last week following the data, currently expect a peak rate of 4.73% by September.

“We now anticipate the BoE will have to make significant changes to its growth, labour market and inflation forecasts,” Monks said.

Bank of England J.P. Morgan

Comments

1000 characters

J.P.Morgan expects additional 25bps rate hike from BoE in June

Fourth successive gain: rupee settles at 259.92 against US dollar

Why IMF lending still stalled?

Court sends Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd) on 3-day physical remand

One killed in new Turkiye quake, 69 injured as buildings collapse

Over two dozen Pakistanis drowned in Italy migrant shipwreck: PM

Twitter lays off 10% of current workforce

CPEC IPPs: Govt willing to amend PERA to satisfy Chinese lenders

PPRA declines giving exemption to Exim Bank

Sales tax, other issues: FBR invites textile exporters to a moot

New hope for CASA-1000 as Taliban govt decides to honour previous pact

Read more stories