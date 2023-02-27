AVN 64.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Court sends Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd) on 3-day physical remand

  • Former military officer has been arrested on charges of inciting the public against institutions
BR Web Desk Published February 27, 2023 Updated February 27, 2023 02:51pm
Follow us

A local court in Islamabad on Monday sent Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd) on 3-day physical remand.

Earlier, the court reserved its verdict on a plea filed by police against the former military official.

The former military officer was arrested on Monday after a magistrate registered a case against him on charges of inciting the public against institutions.

During the hearing, the prosecution stated that Shoaib tried to spread hatred between the government, opposition and the government employees through his address on TV.

The prosecutor then requested the court to approve seven-day physical remand of Lt Gen (retd) Shoaib.

Shoaib’s counsel opposed the physical remand request and urged the court to discharge the case.

The court then reserved its verdict on prosecution’s physical remand request.

The FIR against Shoaib was registered under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

It stated that the former army officer incited people to revolt against institutions and attempted to provoke disharmony, and anarchy and create a law and order situation in the country through his controversial statements on a TV show.

Lt Gen (retd) Shoaib was previously summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to appear on September 7 after he made claims about a meeting between the Pakistani prime minister and an Israeli team. However, he failed to appear before the FIA’s Cybercrimes Wing.

