CBOT soybeans may test support at $15.12-3/4

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean May contract may test a support at $15.12-3/4 per bushel, a break below could be followed by a drop to $15.07.

The contract is riding on wave c which is expected to travel to its 100% projection level of $15.12-3/4. This wave looks very strong.

It may extend to $14.98. A retracement analysis on the uptrend from $14.76 to $15.49-3/4 reveals a target range of $15.04 to $15.12-3/4, as the trend has reversed.

Resistance is at $15.21-1/2, a break above could lead to a gain into $15.24-1/2 to $15.27-1/4 range.

On the daily chart, even tough the bearish divergence on RSI does not look very typical, it is still very valuable in confirming the exhaustion of the uptrend.

Soybeans climb to one-week high on Argentina crop concerns

Wave pattern suggests the completion of a wave c. All these readings indicate a further drop.

A retracement analysis reveals a target zone of $14.54-1/4 to $14.90-3/4, assuming that the trend from $13.00 has reversed.