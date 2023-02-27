AVN 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
BAFL 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
DGKC 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
EPCL 45.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.75%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
HUBC 69.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KAPCO 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
KEL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
MLCF 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
NETSOL 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
OGDC 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.4%)
PAEL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.78%)
PRL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.14%)
SNGP 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
TELE 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
TPLP 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.7%)
TRG 110.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.94%)
UNITY 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -8.8 (-0.22%)
BR30 14,289 Decreased By -22.6 (-0.16%)
KSE100 40,694 Decreased By -13.9 (-0.03%)
KSE30 15,310 Decreased By -15.8 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Elon Musk calls US media ‘racist’ after Dilbert row

AFP Published 27 Feb, 2023 11:00am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: Billionaire Elon Musk has called US media “racist” after multiple American newspapers announced they would stop publishing a popular comic strip whose creator called Black people a hate group.

Musk, who owns electric car company Tesla and social network Twitter, tweeted Sunday in response to an article about a rant by Scott Adams, creator of the long-running “Dilbert” – a satirical take on office life.

“For a very long time, US media was racist against non-white people, now they’re racist against whites & Asians,” Musk wrote on the social network, where he has reinstated users banned for hate speech.

“Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America. Maybe they can try not being racist.”

Under Musk’s leadership, Tesla has been hit with multiple lawsuits alleging racism and researchers say Twitter has seen a rise in hate speech.

Adams, like Musk, has increasingly stoked controversy with his views on social issues.

But a video posted on Wednesday – in which Adams referred to Black people as a “hate group” – proved to be the last straw for many “Dilbert” publishers.

“That’s a hate group and I don’t want anything to do with them,” he said. “Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people.”

His rant was prompted by a recent poll by conservative-leaning Rasmussen Reports, whose results he said showed a slim majority of Black respondents agreed with the statement “It’s okay to be white.”

The USA TODAY Network, which operates hundreds of papers across the United States, said Friday it “will no longer publish the Dilbert comic due to recent discriminatory comments by its creator.”

Chris Quinn, the editor of The Plain Dealer in Cleveland, Ohio, said it “was not a difficult decision” for his paper to drop the comic strip.

“We are not a home for those who espouse racism,” Quinn added.

MLive Media Group – which runs eight Michigan-based publications – said it had “zero tolerance for racism,” and would drop Adams’s strip because of his “unapologetically racist rant.”

The Washington Post said Saturday it would drop the cartoon from its pages “in light of Scott Adams’s recent statements,” though it was too late to stop the strip from being published in the weekend’s print editions.

Twitter Elon Musk Dilbert

Comments

1000 characters

Elon Musk calls US media ‘racist’ after Dilbert row

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Punjab, KPK polls: SC resumes hearing today

PPRA declines giving exemption to Exim Bank

Sales tax, other issues: FBR invites textile exporters to a moot

New hope for CASA-1000 as Taliban govt decides to honour previous pact

Austerity drive: Notification about monitoring body issued

Bilawal for bringing judges under NAB purview

CPEC IPPs: Govt willing to amend PERA to satisfy Chinese lenders

FBR asks Customs to deposit confiscated foreign currencies in NBP

Pakistanis among 59 migrants die in boat wreck off Italy

Read more stories