AVN 63.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
DGKC 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.69%)
EPCL 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.54%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
FLYNG 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
HUBC 70.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
HUMNL 5.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
MLCF 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.55%)
NETSOL 74.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
OGDC 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.14%)
PAEL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.71%)
PRL 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.9%)
TELE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
TPLP 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.28%)
TRG 111.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,057 Increased By 3.2 (0.08%)
BR30 14,313 Increased By 1.8 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,777 Increased By 69.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,360 Increased By 34.4 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab, KPK polls: SC bench reconstituted to five members

  • Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Athar Minallah disassociate themselves from hearing the case
BR Web Desk Published February 27, 2023 Updated February 27, 2023 02:00pm
Follow us

A nine-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial was dissolved and reconstituted to five members on Monday as it resumed its suo motu proceedings regarding the delay in the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As the hearing began, four judges including Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Athar Minallah disassociated themselves from the hearing.

During the previous hearing, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) lawyer Farooq H Naek read out a joint statement of the PPP, JUI-F and the PML-N and said he objected to Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi and Justice Ejazul Ahsan being on the bench.

The CJP had said that they only wanted all stakeholders to mark their presence and that everyone will be heard on Monday.

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Monday

On Thursday, the SC had said it will not tolerate the violation of the Constitution. As per law, elections for dissolved assemblies must be held within 90 days.

The CJP said the SC has to see who has the authority to give the election date after the dissolution of the assemblies.

Punjab, KPK polls: SC says will not tolerate violation of Constitution

“If there is a very serious situation, the time for elections can be extended. But we have to see if the Constitution is being implemented,” said the CJP.

Justice Bandial said the court wants the implementation of the Constitution, adding that after President Alvi’s announcement of the election date, the situation has changed.

The CJP further said that elaboration was needed on the issue of elections.

The court had then issued notices to the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP), advocate generals of all provinces and others.

The notices were also issued to the vice-chairman Pakistan Bar Council, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and to the President and the governors of the Punjab and KP through their principal secretaries.

Background

Last year, PTI chief Imran Khan had announced that his governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would dissolve their assemblies to pave the way for fresh elections. This was eventually achieved last month. However, delays over KP and Punjab polls remain. As per law, the Election Commission of Pakistan is bound to hold elections within 90 days of an assembly being dissolved.

Last week, President Dr Arif Alvi had announced that elections will be held on April 9.

Following his announcement, the CJP had taken suo moto notice of the issue.

“It appears that subsequent to certain correspondence initiated by the President of Pakistan with the Election Commission, the President has taken the position that it is he who has the authority and responsibility for appointing a date for the general elections, in terms as provided in section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017,” he noted.

The chief justice observed that the issues raised require immediate consideration and resolution by this Court as several provisions of the Constitution need to be considered, as also the relevant sections of the Elections Act.

elections SC KPK

Comments

1000 characters
Matt Feb 27, 2023 12:25pm
The honorable Judges ought to decide without and pressures!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Punjab, KPK polls: SC bench reconstituted to five members

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PPRA declines giving exemption to Exim Bank

Court sends Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd) on 3-day physical remand

Sales tax, other issues: FBR invites textile exporters to a moot

New hope for CASA-1000 as Taliban govt decides to honour previous pact

Over two dozen Pakistanis drowned in Italy migrant shipwreck: PM

Twitter lays off 10% of current workforce

CPEC IPPs: Govt willing to amend PERA to satisfy Chinese lenders

FBR asks Customs to deposit confiscated foreign currencies in NBP

Read more stories