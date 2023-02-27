Four dead in Barkhan blast

BARKHAN, Balochistan: At least four people were killed while 12 others sustained injuries in a blast that took place inside the Rakhni Market in Balochistan’s Barkhan on Sunday, police said.

Barkhan Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Najeeb Pandarani confirmed that four people had been killed as a result of the blast.

According to police, the explosive material was apparently planted in a motorcycle which blew up through a remote-controlled device.

The blast damaged several cars, motorcycles and shops, said the police.

Soon after the blast, a heavy contingent of security forces reached the incident area and cordoned it off to carry out an initial investigation.