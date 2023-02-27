IGP pledges to safeguard interests of police force in merged districts

PESHAWAR: Inspector General Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan has promised to safeguard the interests of police forces in merged districts of the province.

The provincial police chief said that promotion opportunities will be provided to the police force of the ex-tribal region and the best performing police personnel will be posted in other districts. Akhtar Hayat expressed these views while addressing the Khyber police force darbar held here in Shahkas police, Jamrud, district Khyber on Sunday.

IGP said that service structure of the merged districts police force had been formulated and opportunities of promotion during their service would be granted to them. The local police would be persuaded to join certain courses to equip them to participate in professional examinations of A1 and B1, the provincial police chief said. He added all sources would be utilized to work for the welfare of the police families. Educational expenses of brilliant children of local police forces who qualify for admission in prestigious institutions would be borne on merit by the department, IGP remarked. The police chief vowed that best medical treatment would be provided to the police so that they could execute their duties free of anxiety.

At the end IGP gave away cash prizes and appreciation certificates to the police officials who performed best in their duties.

Earlier, IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan paid a visit to police line Shahkas, Jamrud where he was received by Chief Capitol Police Officer (CCPO) Muhammad Ijaz and District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Abbas Kulachvi.

A smart contingent of police presented guard of honor and saluted to IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

IGP KP Akhtar Hayat laid a floral wreath at the monument of martyrs. He also headed a high level meeting to discuss security and other related issues.

Meanwhile, the police chief visited Jamrud police station and checked the record of it. Furthermore, he met with the tribal elders who appraised him problems related to the police force.

