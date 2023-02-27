NA-193 by-polls: PTI’s Mohsin Leghari grabs victory

ISLAMABAD: As per unofficial results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari on Sunday won the National Assembly constituency NA-193 Rajanpur.

Mohsin Leghari bagged 90,392 votes with a difference of 35,174 votes as Ammar Ahmed Khan Leghari, PML-N bagged 55,218 votes.

The seat for NA-193 was vacated due to the demise of PTI’s Sardar Muhammad Jaffar Khan Leghari, and Leghari tribe elder, who passed away at the age of 83 at a private health facility in Lahore on Dec 31, 2022.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Akhtar Hassan Khan Gorchani, secured 20,074 votes, while Tehreek Labaik Pakistan’s (TLP) Mahmood Ahmad managed to obtain 3,961 votes as per the unofficial results. Total number of voters in the constituency were 379,204. A turnout of around 47.15 per cent was recorded in the by-polls.

There were 11 candidates in the by-elections. Voting in the constituency began at 8am and ended at 5pm. The whole process was largely peaceful and held amid tight security.