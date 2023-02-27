AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA-193 by-polls: PTI’s Mohsin Leghari grabs victory

APP Published 27 Feb, 2023 06:49am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: As per unofficial results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari on Sunday won the National Assembly constituency NA-193 Rajanpur.

Mohsin Leghari bagged 90,392 votes with a difference of 35,174 votes as Ammar Ahmed Khan Leghari, PML-N bagged 55,218 votes.

The seat for NA-193 was vacated due to the demise of PTI’s Sardar Muhammad Jaffar Khan Leghari, and Leghari tribe elder, who passed away at the age of 83 at a private health facility in Lahore on Dec 31, 2022.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Akhtar Hassan Khan Gorchani, secured 20,074 votes, while Tehreek Labaik Pakistan’s (TLP) Mahmood Ahmad managed to obtain 3,961 votes as per the unofficial results. Total number of voters in the constituency were 379,204. A turnout of around 47.15 per cent was recorded in the by-polls.

There were 11 candidates in the by-elections. Voting in the constituency began at 8am and ended at 5pm. The whole process was largely peaceful and held amid tight security.

PPP PTI PMLN by polls National Assembly seat Mohsin Leghari NA 193 by polls

Comments

1000 characters

NA-193 by-polls: PTI’s Mohsin Leghari grabs victory

PPRA declines giving exemption to Exim Bank

Sales tax, other issues: FBR invites textile exporters to a moot

New hope for CASA-1000 as Taliban govt decides to honour previous pact

Austerity drive: Notification about monitoring body issued

Bilawal for bringing judges under NAB purview

Russia’s bank to suspend trading in euros

CPEC IPPs: Govt willing to amend PERA to satisfy Chinese lenders

FBR asks Customs to deposit confiscated foreign currencies in NBP

US spy chief says Iran advancing N-plan at ‘worrisome pace’

Pakistanis among 59 migrants die in boat wreck off Italy

Read more stories