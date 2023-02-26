Zahir Shah appointed as NAB acting chairman

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Zahir Shah has been appointed as the acting chairman of the anti-graft body after Aftab Sultan tendered his resignation from his office.

“In pursuance of the proviso[n] to Section 6(b)(v) of amended NAO 1999, Zahir Shah, shall act as Chairman, National Accountability Bureau, with effect from February 22 and till the appointment of new chairman, under the ordinance,” stated the notification issued by Additional Director NAB Syed Izhar Shah. The newly-appointed acting chairman has been working with the body for more than a decade and had already held several positions in the organisation.

