Energy, other sectors: GBDWP reviews progress of projects

Press Release Published 25 Feb, 2023 06:55am
GILGIT: 3rd meeting of Gilgit-Baltistan Development Working party was held under chairmanship of the chief minister GB on 22nd February, 2023.

The meeting discussed various important projects in Sanitation, Energy and Rural Development sectors.

The forum applauded efforts of political government and government departments for fetching and arranging special funds/grants from international donor agencies and federal government which would be a valuable addition and augmentation to the Provincial Limited Development Grant in provision of basic civic and rural amenities.

Following projects were discussed and recommended for approval of CDWP:

1- Establishment of 3 MW Solar Power Project Diamer.

Cost Rs 608.671 million. The project is part of umbrella project for installation of smart energy meters and off grid solar power projects in all three regional centers. The project would be funded under Energy Plus Programme of European Union amounting 30 million Euro. The project is part of GoGB’s reforms agenda in Energy sector.

2- Sewerage System of Skardu City. Cost Rs 5500 million. The project is immensely important for Skardu City which is commercial hub of Baltistan Region and a great attraction for migrants from the adjacent districts, so, provision of civic amenities is a huge challenge.

The project would be a huge contribution in this direction. The project would be funded from Federal PSDP.

3- Rural Development and Climate Resilience Project GB. Cost Rs 10848 million.

The project is being funded by AFD and EU and would be executed through out GB. The project is community lead initiative for provision of rural drinking water supply and sanitation schemes, climate resilient housing schemes, Micro Hydel Schemes etc.

The CM pinned great hope that the projects after completion would be a great help in curbing electricity crisis, provision of civic amenities e.g. sewerage system and community driven rural development projects.

