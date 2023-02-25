Use of energy witnesses increase of 9pc in 2022: Speakers

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a seminar have observed that the use of energy in Pakistan has witnessed an increase of nine percent in Pakistan during 2022 despite the overall economic growth witnessing a decline of 1.5 percent, whereas, during the same period energy-related expenditures increased by 35 percent for the consumers.

Speaking at a seminar titled, "Addressing the Economic, Energy, and Environment (3-Es) Crises: Innovation and Technology Driven Approach" organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here, they stressed the need for taking the right steps in the right direction to resolve the longstanding energy sector crisis. They said that instead of introducing new policies on an annual basis the government must focus on the implementation of the policies.

Dr Hassan Daud Butt, senior advisor and research fellow at SDPI while taking part in the debate said that conserving energy is also a must to reduce financial expenditure and address climate change-related issues.

The distribution of wealth situation has become horrific in Pakistan at present and to improve the situation a viable solution is a must for which immediate policy intervention coupled with swift implementation is needed, he further pointed out.

Sadia Dada, K-E spokesperson said that achieving sustainable development goals mean ensuring access to affordable, reliable, modern energy for all. She said that K-electric was also working on renewable and hydel power projects, saying the company in collaboration with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government was trying to install hydel power projects so that cheap energy can be provided to the K-E customers. She said that in the next few years, renewable energy will be 30 percent of the production capacity which will also help reduce the reliance on imported fuels.

This requires a robust investment plan, including adding 1,182 MW of renewable energy. She said that by 2030, K-Electric consumers will reach five million and 3,400 megawatts of power is being supplied to the consumers on the K-E network.

She said that since privatisation, distribution losses have declined to 15 percent from 30 percent which is a significant achievement as compared with the rest of the country. K-E has worked on innovation and at least 500,000 customers are connected through WhatsApp. Efficiency has also increased from 30 percent to 39 percent which after the arrival of a new plant will reach 44 percent.

Cognisant of challenges faced by the government under the IMF conditions, KE commits to settle the difference should KE end up owing GoP on net principal basis. She informed that as of December 2022, K-Electric owed PKR 80 billion by GoP on Net Principal Amount basis whilst mark-up charges are under review by PM Taskforce.

Khalid Waleed said that since privatisation, K-Electric consumer base has doubled, doubled the power consumption, more than doubled electricity transmitted, halved the transmission and distribution (T&D) losses and efficiency of generation increased by 15 percent.

Asad Mehmood said that energy poverty is on the rise with increasing prices in Pakistan as owing to rapid increase in energy prices it is becoming unaffordable for more and more people.

Smart metering and uninterrupted electricity can improve efficiency for the entire country which will also help reduce line losses, he said. Revising NDCs and prioritising environmental factors coupled with innovative tech-solutions are key to solving the 3-Es crises.

Mohammad Basit programme associate Renewables 1st, speaking on the occasion emphasized delinking policymakers, planning document should define policies, innovation and technology can bridge gaps, linkage with academia and universities can foster innovation and policy-making is a key challenge in Pakistan.

