Feb 25, 2023
Pakistan

HBL-PSL matches in Lahore: IG Punjab directs foolproof security

Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2023 06:23am
LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that during the PSL matches in Lahore, foolproof security arrangements should be ensured by utilizing all resources.

IG Punjab directed that full-fledged measures should be taken for the safety and convenience of all teams, including foreign players, match officials and fans. “Safe City Cameras should be fully utilized during security arrangements and no road should be closed unnecessarily,” he said, adding: “Senior officers should be available in the field all out efforts be made to organize the matches in a peaceful environment.”

IG Punjab also praise Multan Police for the peaceful conduct of the PSL matches in Multan and foolproof security of the guests. Appreciating the performance of police officers and jawans including Additional IG South Punjab, RPO, CPO Multan, DPOs, and the IGP said that the spirit with which Multan Police ensured security arrangements during PSL is emulating for the rest of police force.

He said the police took great care to maintain peace and order in Multan as well as the security and comfort of cricket fans. He said the services of the Punjab Police in the revival and promotion of cricket in Pakistan are rightly appreciated. He said that Punjab Police will spare no effort for the peaceful conduct of PSL matches in Lahore.

MKA Feb 25, 2023 06:38am
Use of the word FOOLPROOF by security security institutions should be stopped forthwith.
