Feb 25, 2023
Business & Finance

Hong Kong investors briefed on opportunities in Punjab

Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2023 06:23am
LAHORE: Bilal Ahmad Butt, Consul General of Pakistan to Hong Kong, China along with a delegation of “China Hong Kong International Business Association” led by Max The, the president of association visited Punjab Board of Investment & Trade to discuss potential for enhancing trade and investment collaboration between the two sides.

Bilal Ahmad Butt invited this high level delegation to Pakistan to participate in ‘Engineering and Healthcare Show’ organized by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan that highlights the emerging product sectors of Pakistan.

Jalal Hassan, CEO PBIT welcomed the delegation and briefed them on investment and trade landscape of Punjab, especially highlighting strong opportunities for industrial relocation of labour intensive industries to special economic zones of Punjab. He further shared that Special Technology Zone of Lahore along with large scale projects of urban regeneration, i.e., Central Business District Lahore and Ravi River Front City offer excellent opportunities to investors and developers from Hong Kong to become part of the growth story of Punjab. Areas of agriculture value addition, export of Halal meat and development of silk farming and production were also highlighted to generate interest of the visiting delegates.

On this occasion, the China HK International Business Association’s President, Max The, pledged full support from its strong network of members to work in close coordination with Punjab Board of Investment and Trade and Chambers of Commerce from Punjab to encourage B2B level engagement between two sides, especially to enhance access of high quality food/ fruit value added products to the Hong Kong market.

