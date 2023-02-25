Video leaks of leaders of PTI: Dr Yasmeen approaches LHC

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmeen Rashid has approached the Lahore High Court for constitution of commission on video leaks of senior leaders of PTI.

The petitioner contended that alleged audios of their party leaders were being released on social media time and again only to defame them.

She said it is a clear violation of fundamental rights and asked Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to stop the leakage of the alleged audios.

She also asked the court to make a high level judicial commission to probe into matter of video leaks.

