AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Constitution to be under threat if judiciary failed to protect it: Fawad

Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry warned on Friday that the country’s Constitution would be under threat if judiciary failed to protect it.

He has appealed the judiciary not to succumb to blackmailing of anyone and assured that the whole nation was united behind it.

“Maryam Nawaz believes that she could put judiciary under pressure by abusing it,” he said, adding: “It is their foolish plan of hiding their poor performance under the garb of criticism against others.”

He said Maryam Nawaz and her company had openly criticised judiciary when the matter of chief minister Punjab was sub judice. He recalled that five judges of the present bench were part of the bench when judiciary had rejected ruling of Deputy Speaker Qasim Soori.

The present government came into being on the basis of judgment from those five judges, he said and added that the PTI had urged the Chief Justice to constitute a full bench at that time, which was turned down. But we had not criticised judges at that time, he stressed.

Similarly, he said, no action was taken by the judiciary when Azam Swati was exposed to torture. However, a contempt of court notice was issued when Imran Khan commented on the verdict of a judge, he added.

He lamented that no contempt of court notice has been issued now when the whole country was facing blackmailing. He said the PTI had urged the court to take notice when audio of Imran Khan and her spouse was released. Also, he said, a judge had no option but to tender apology on the audio of Saqib Nisar.

It is unfortunate that law was treating Imran Khan differently comparing with other political leaders.

He warned that the system would come to a halt if political parties started issuing instructions to Chief Justice. He criticised Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government for confronting the judiciary, saying that it was targeting the judiciary by all means.

He said 77 party workers were already under policy custody while another 81 workers have surrendered in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Fawad Chaudhry Maryam Nawaz Azam Swati PTI Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Constitution to be under threat if judiciary failed to protect it: Fawad

SBP injects Rs1.8trn into market

$700m Chinese loan lands in SBP account

Pakistan, US for more dialogue to deepen economic ties

Inclusion in bench on polls: 2 judges attract objections

De-notified on 6 seats: IK retains NA-45 Kurram seat

Equipment import: IPPs seek amendment to SBP’s circular

Elimination of terrorism linked to economic recovery, political stability

G20 tussles overc war as West steps up sanctions

CCP actively investigating key sectors: MoF advertises 4 vacant positions of members

Anomaly in excise duty: Illegal cigarette trade will get a big boost

Read more stories