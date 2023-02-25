British officials meet Ukraine Ambassador

ISLAMABAD: British Chargé d’Affaires Andrew Dalgleish and Defence Adviser Brigadier Simon Waddington welcomed Ambassador of Ukraine Markiian Chuchuk and Defence Attaché Colonel Serhii Dolenko at the British High Commission to show the UK government support to Ukraine on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Russian-Ukraine war.

The two sides discussed the global impacts the war has had, including effects on Pakistan’s economy and food and energy requirements.

The Chargé d’Affaires at the British High Commission, Islamabad, Andrew Dalgleish, while reaffirming the UK’s strong commitment to help Ukraine win the war said, “The UK and our international partners stand united in condemning Russia’s aggression against a free and democratic country, targeting of homes and human rights violations.

Russia’s blatant violation of the UN Charter must not go unanswered otherwise it opens the door for other states’ territorial integrity and sovereignty to be attacked. UK will continue to do everything possible to help Ukraine.”

Ukrainian Ambassador Chuchuk, in his remarks said, “Russia denies the legitimacy of Ukraine as a sovereign state and seeks to destroy Ukrainian statehood by waging a highly intensive war on Ukrainian territory, killing many civilians, including women and children. Peace will come only after Ukraine’s territorial integrity has been fully restored within its internationally recognized borders.”

