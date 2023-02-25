AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

British officials meet Ukraine Ambassador

Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: British Chargé d’Affaires Andrew Dalgleish and Defence Adviser Brigadier Simon Waddington welcomed Ambassador of Ukraine Markiian Chuchuk and Defence Attaché Colonel Serhii Dolenko at the British High Commission to show the UK government support to Ukraine on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Russian-Ukraine war.

The two sides discussed the global impacts the war has had, including effects on Pakistan’s economy and food and energy requirements.

The Chargé d’Affaires at the British High Commission, Islamabad, Andrew Dalgleish, while reaffirming the UK’s strong commitment to help Ukraine win the war said, “The UK and our international partners stand united in condemning Russia’s aggression against a free and democratic country, targeting of homes and human rights violations.

Russia’s blatant violation of the UN Charter must not go unanswered otherwise it opens the door for other states’ territorial integrity and sovereignty to be attacked. UK will continue to do everything possible to help Ukraine.”

Ukrainian Ambassador Chuchuk, in his remarks said, “Russia denies the legitimacy of Ukraine as a sovereign state and seeks to destroy Ukrainian statehood by waging a highly intensive war on Ukrainian territory, killing many civilians, including women and children. Peace will come only after Ukraine’s territorial integrity has been fully restored within its internationally recognized borders.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan human rights UK government Pakistan’s Economy British High Commission Russian Ukraine war Markiian Chuchuk Ambassador of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

British officials meet Ukraine Ambassador

SBP injects Rs1.8trn into market

$700m Chinese loan lands in SBP account

Pakistan, US for more dialogue to deepen economic ties

Inclusion in bench on polls: 2 judges attract objections

De-notified on 6 seats: IK retains NA-45 Kurram seat

Equipment import: IPPs seek amendment to SBP’s circular

Elimination of terrorism linked to economic recovery, political stability

G20 tussles overc war as West steps up sanctions

CCP actively investigating key sectors: MoF advertises 4 vacant positions of members

Anomaly in excise duty: Illegal cigarette trade will get a big boost

Read more stories