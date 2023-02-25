Alvi calls for enhancing Pak-Kazakhstan trade ties

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that there is a need for Pakistan and Kazakhstan to enhance bilateral trade, particularly in the field of agriculture and agro-products and to explore new avenues of trade for the mutual benefit of both countries.

The president expressed these views while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Kazakhstan Nauman Bashir Bhatti, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.

“Both countries have great scope to expand cooperation in the areas of trade and economy. The potential of trade between the two brotherly countries is much greater than the current level of bilateral trade, and there was a clear need to explore new avenues to boost bilateral trade for the mutual benefit of the two countries,” he said.

He said that maximum facilitation to investors from Kazakhstan should be provided to establish their businesses, in the already established Special Economic Zones across Pakistan.

The president said that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Kazakhstan as both brotherly countries shared historical and cultural bonds.

He further stated that Pakistan was committed to building sustainable and result-oriented relations with the Central Asian Republics (CARs) under its “Vision Central Asia” policy, and enhancing regional connectivity with CARs constituted a pivotal part of Pakistan’s policy towards the region. He also stressed the need to keep up the momentum in taking forward regional connectivity initiatives with Kazakhstan, such as Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran (KTI) railway link.

While emphasising the need to enhance people-to-people contacts with Kazakhstan, the president called for increasing cooperation in the field of higher education through joint degrees, and student and faculty exchange programmes.

He said that the Virtual University of Pakistan (VU) was offering online education, which was cost-effective and students from Kazakhstan could benefit from it. He added that 8,000 foreign students were already enrolled in VU’s various virtual education programmes.

The president asked the ambassador-designate to convey his gratitude to the government and the people of Kazakhstan for their generous assistance to the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

The president asked the ambassador to highlight the anti-Muslim and anti-minority policies of India, particularly the atrocities and human rights violations being committed by the Indian Occupation Forces against the Muslim population of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also asked him to work for improving the country’s image.

The president congratulated Nauman Bashir Bhatti on his appointment as Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Kazakhstan and urged him to take effective steps for further improving bilateral relations between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023