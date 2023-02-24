China's Ukraine plan is 'important contribution': UN spokesman

UNITED NATIONS: China's proposal on the Ukraine conflict a year after Russia invaded is an "important contribution," the United Nations secretary-general's spokesman said Friday, underlining Beijing's call to avoid the use of nuclear weapons.

"I think the plan put forward by the Chinese government is an important contribution. I think the call on the need to avoid the use of nuclear weapons is particularly important," Antonio Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

China urges Russia, Ukraine to hold talks, warns against using nuclear weapons

"We all have a collective responsibility to do what we can to reach a just peace."