Sri Lanka names Test squad for New Zealand tour

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Friday named a 17-member squad, including two rookie players, for a two-match Test tour of New Zealand after more than four years.

Dimuth Karunaratne’s team will feature Nishan Madushka, 23, and Milan Rathnayake, 26, making their national Test squad debuts, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

The team will leave for New Zealand on Monday.

Sri Lanka’s last Test tour of New Zealand was in December 2018, when the hosts won the second game by 423 runs and the first match was a draw.

New Zealand visited Sri Lanka for two Tests in August 2019 with both teams winning one each.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Nishan Madushka, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando and Milan Rathnayake.