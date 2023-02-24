AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
Moscow says any action against its Moldova peacekeepers would be attack on Russia

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2023 07:06pm
Follow us

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that any actions threatening its peacekeepers in Moldova’s breakaway region of Transdniestria would be seen as a direct attack on Russia, after it accused Ukraine of building troops near the region’s border.

“Any action that threatens their security will be considered under international law as an attack on the Russian Federation,” the ministry said.

China urges Russia, Ukraine to hold talks, warns against using nuclear weapons

Russia’s defence ministry accused Ukraine on Thursday of planning to invade Moldova’s breakaway Transdniestria region after a false flag operation, an assertion that was dismissed by the Moldovan government.

