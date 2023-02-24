AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.22%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.93%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FCCL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.63%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
HUBC 70.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.08%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.9%)
MLCF 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.31%)
NETSOL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.66%)
OGDC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PAEL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.41%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.45%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.38%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.7%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-2.65%)
UNITY 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper falls on weak China demand, hawkish Fed

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2023 02:59pm
Follow us

Copper prices fell on Friday in tepid demand in top consumer China and on prospects of higher US interest rates, though supply disruptions globally helped cushion the fall.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shed 0.4% to $8,863.50 a tonne by 0817 GMT, and the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.9% at 69,610 yuan ($10,027.66) a tonne.

“Demand side has been a bit less supportive with early signs suggesting demand in China hasn’t rebounded as strongly as some hoped post the Lunar New year holiday,” said CRU analyst Craig Lang.

Copper declines as markets brace for more US rate hikes

Yangshan copper premium, which represents demand for imported copper into China, was at $22.50 a tonne on Thursday, down 85% from October last year.

“On the macro side, it’s been less supportive as the market is pricing a need for the Federal Reserve to maintain higher interest rates for longer, reducing the probability of a Fed pivot to lower rates later this year,” he said.

A higher US interest rate could lead to a firmer dollar, which makes dollar-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd said on Thursday it had suspended ore processing at its Cobre Panama mine. It has been locked in a prolonged contract dispute with the Panama government over tax and royalties.

“It’s one of the world’s largest copper mines and adds to other supply disruptions in early 2023,” Lang said.

Copper supplies in Indonesia, Peru and Chile are facing disruptions, although analysts and traders believe they are not yet severe enough to shift the copper concentrate market balance into a deficit this year.

LME zinc dipped 0.6% to $3,015.50 a tonne, tin rose 0.2% to $26,230 a tonne, nickel was down 0.1% at $25,630 a tonne, and aluminium shed 1% to $2,374 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium fell 0.6% to 18,635 yuan a tonne, nickel dropped 1.5% to 203,370 yuan a tonne, tin shed 2.5% to 212,430 yuan a tonne and lead decreased 0.4% to 15,350 yuan a tonne.

Copper LME copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper falls on weak China demand, hawkish Fed

Rupee continues recovery against US dollar, closes tad below 260

PTI's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' enters third day

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Monday

Pakistan will need another IMF programme in June: Dr Murtaza Syed

Gujrat ATC issues Rana Sanaullah's arrest warrant

After over 20 years, Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo, sent home

India urges focus on ‘most vulnerable’ at G20 meeting, avoids mention of war

Germany to pursue $5.2bn submarine deal with India during Scholz trip: sources

HBL announces profit before tax of Rs77bn in 2022, up 24% YoY

Outsourcing govt borrowing on the cards

Read more stories