Copper falls on weak China demand, hawkish Fed

Copper prices fell on Friday in tepid demand in top consumer China and on prospects of higher US interest rates, though supply disruptions globally helped cushion the fall.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shed 0.4% to $8,863.50 a tonne by 0817 GMT, and the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.9% at 69,610 yuan ($10,027.66) a tonne.

“Demand side has been a bit less supportive with early signs suggesting demand in China hasn’t rebounded as strongly as some hoped post the Lunar New year holiday,” said CRU analyst Craig Lang.

Yangshan copper premium, which represents demand for imported copper into China, was at $22.50 a tonne on Thursday, down 85% from October last year.

“On the macro side, it’s been less supportive as the market is pricing a need for the Federal Reserve to maintain higher interest rates for longer, reducing the probability of a Fed pivot to lower rates later this year,” he said.

A higher US interest rate could lead to a firmer dollar, which makes dollar-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd said on Thursday it had suspended ore processing at its Cobre Panama mine. It has been locked in a prolonged contract dispute with the Panama government over tax and royalties.

“It’s one of the world’s largest copper mines and adds to other supply disruptions in early 2023,” Lang said.

Copper supplies in Indonesia, Peru and Chile are facing disruptions, although analysts and traders believe they are not yet severe enough to shift the copper concentrate market balance into a deficit this year.

LME zinc dipped 0.6% to $3,015.50 a tonne, tin rose 0.2% to $26,230 a tonne, nickel was down 0.1% at $25,630 a tonne, and aluminium shed 1% to $2,374 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium fell 0.6% to 18,635 yuan a tonne, nickel dropped 1.5% to 203,370 yuan a tonne, tin shed 2.5% to 212,430 yuan a tonne and lead decreased 0.4% to 15,350 yuan a tonne.