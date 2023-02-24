AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
BAFL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.79%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.42%)
DFML 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
DGKC 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.19%)
EPCL 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
FFL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.96%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HUBC 69.47 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.08%)
LOTCHEM 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.64%)
MLCF 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 76.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.88%)
OGDC 88.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.17%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
PPL 67.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-3.64%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
TELE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
TPLP 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
TRG 114.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.95%)
UNITY 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.85%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -46.5 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,416 Decreased By -201.6 (-1.38%)
KSE100 40,839 Decreased By -329.1 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,408 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fesco consumers ‘file’ many complaints during online ‘kachehri’

Press Release Published 24 Feb, 2023 06:00am
Follow us

FAISALABAD: Timely redressal of consumers’ complaints and providing them the best services are top priorities of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) for which all available resources are being utilised, Chief Executive Officer of the utility Engr Bashir Ahmed has said.

Speaking during an e-kachehri with consumers held via Facebook, he said that installation of new electricity connections, replacement of faulty meters and related problems are being solved on a priority basis.

He said that on directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), the consumers’ complaints are being given top priority and their problems are being solved at their doorstep.

In the light of the government’s vision, the holding of open kachehris is proving helpful in solving the problems of the consumers quickly. Consumers have been provided the facility to directly address their complaints to the Fesco chief online, which would help create a user-friendly environment, he added.

All the relevant Fesco officers and officials are trying their best to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers as well as solving all kinds of electricity-related issues quickly.

Bashir Ahmed said that in addition to the central monitoring cell established at the Fesco headquarters, consumers can also get their complaints registered on 118, the toll-free number 0800-66554, and through Short Messaging Service (SMS) at 8118 round the clock.

On their complaints immediate action will be initiated. During the two-hour-long online kachehri, consumers belonging to Faisalabad, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar got many complaints registered, including about slow installation of new connections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FESCO Power Division Engr Bashir Ahmed electricity connections e Kachehri

Comments

1000 characters

Fesco consumers ‘file’ many complaints during online ‘kachehri’

China debt: FO seeks to ease US concerns

IK says ‘sacrificed’ Punjab, KP govts in national interest

Dissolved assemblies of Punjab and KP: SC issues notices to AGP, others

Punjab, KP polls: PBC wants Justice Mazahar to recuse himself from bench

March to September 2023: PD proposes load management plan

Austerity plan: PM orders constitution of monitoring body

Industries/sectors earning over Rs300m: SC directs payment of 4pc super tax within a week

US Senators meet PM, discuss trade, investment

Import of luxury items ST: FBR empowered to impose higher rate of 25pc

Debt and debt instruments: Profit on debt and capital gains given tax exemption

Read more stories