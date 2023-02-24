Fesco consumers ‘file’ many complaints during online ‘kachehri’

FAISALABAD: Timely redressal of consumers’ complaints and providing them the best services are top priorities of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) for which all available resources are being utilised, Chief Executive Officer of the utility Engr Bashir Ahmed has said.

Speaking during an e-kachehri with consumers held via Facebook, he said that installation of new electricity connections, replacement of faulty meters and related problems are being solved on a priority basis.

He said that on directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), the consumers’ complaints are being given top priority and their problems are being solved at their doorstep.

In the light of the government’s vision, the holding of open kachehris is proving helpful in solving the problems of the consumers quickly. Consumers have been provided the facility to directly address their complaints to the Fesco chief online, which would help create a user-friendly environment, he added.

All the relevant Fesco officers and officials are trying their best to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers as well as solving all kinds of electricity-related issues quickly.

Bashir Ahmed said that in addition to the central monitoring cell established at the Fesco headquarters, consumers can also get their complaints registered on 118, the toll-free number 0800-66554, and through Short Messaging Service (SMS) at 8118 round the clock.

On their complaints immediate action will be initiated. During the two-hour-long online kachehri, consumers belonging to Faisalabad, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar got many complaints registered, including about slow installation of new connections.

