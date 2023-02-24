AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
BAFL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.79%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.42%)
DFML 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
DGKC 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.19%)
EPCL 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
FFL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.96%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HUBC 69.47 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.08%)
LOTCHEM 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.64%)
MLCF 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 76.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.88%)
OGDC 88.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.17%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
PPL 67.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-3.64%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
TELE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
TPLP 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
TRG 114.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.95%)
UNITY 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.85%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -46.5 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,416 Decreased By -201.6 (-1.38%)
KSE100 40,839 Decreased By -329.1 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,408 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall in volatile session

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2023 06:00am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares swung between gains and losses, before settling lower on Thursday as investors continued to fret over the likelihood that global central banks would have to keep raising interest rates to tackle inflation.

Volatility remained high with the expiration of the February derivatives series.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.25% lower to 17,511.25, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.23% to 59,605.80. Both the benchmarks traded in a range between 0.4% gains and 0.6% losses.

The volatility index settled at 15.08, hovering near a three-week high. Also known as the fear gauge, it had risen to 15.59 on Wednesday, highest since Feb. 2, the day after the union budget.

Twenty-six of the Nifty 50 stocks declined, with Asian Paints losing over 3% after Jefferies flagged demand-related concerns over demand after the recent price hikes.

Larsen & Toubro, Titan and Divi’s Laboratories were among the other top losers.

A majority of the RBI’s policy committee members reiterated that it would be premature to lower the guard against inflation.

Indian shares Asian Paints RBI’s policy committee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares fall in volatile session

China debt: FO seeks to ease US concerns

IK says ‘sacrificed’ Punjab, KP govts in national interest

Dissolved assemblies of Punjab and KP: SC issues notices to AGP, others

Punjab, KP polls: PBC wants Justice Mazahar to recuse himself from bench

March to September 2023: PD proposes load management plan

Austerity plan: PM orders constitution of monitoring body

Industries/sectors earning over Rs300m: SC directs payment of 4pc super tax within a week

US Senators meet PM, discuss trade, investment

Import of luxury items ST: FBR empowered to impose higher rate of 25pc

Debt and debt instruments: Profit on debt and capital gains given tax exemption

Read more stories