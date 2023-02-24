Panel constitutes sub-body to formulate broad-based policy on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir on Thursday constituted its sub-panel with the task to formulate a comprehensive and broad-based policy on Kashmir with the mandate to improve the coordination mechanism between the Centre and the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir was held in the Parliament House, under the chairmanship of Makhdoomzada Syed Basit Ahmed Sultan.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan briefed the committee on the latest situation in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and human rights violations in the occupied valley.

The foreign secretary also apprised the committee regarding the upcoming G-20 meeting proposed to be held by India in the disputed area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in May this year.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira also briefed the committee on the Kashmir issue and the activities organised by his ministry on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5th February 2023.

The adviser responded to the various issues raised by the Prime Minister of state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Minister of Finance of state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting including PEMRA, Defence and National Security Division also briefed the committee regarding the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The committee unanimously authorized the Chairman to constitute a Sub-Committee of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir for the purpose of formulating a comprehensive and broad-based policy on Kashmir with the mandate to improve the coordination mechanism between the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and GB.

The committee offered Fateha for the departed souls of civilians including Sher Alam Mahsud, Ex-Secretary, Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and GB and Shuhada of Pakistan Armed Forces, police other law enforcement agencies and Kashmiri freedom fighters including those leaders who died in the illegal, unlawful custody of Indian forces, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, victims of the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

The meeting was attended by members, Sardar Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari, Muhammad Sajjad, Malik Sohail Khan, Muhammad Jamalud Din, MNAs, and Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Prime Minister of State Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Minister of Government of State of AJ&K, Abdul Majid Khan, Minister of Government of AJ&K and senior officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kashmir Affairs and GB, Defence, Interior, Information and Broadcasting, Human Rights, National Security Division, PEMRA, and Government of State of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

