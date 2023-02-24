Remote areas of Sindh: NTDC intensifies efforts for protection of transmission lines

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has intensified its efforts for the protection of transmission lines passing through remote areas of Sindh.

In this regard, said spokesman, regular patrolling is being carried out by NTDC security staff with support of local community and assistance from law enforcement agencies. Surveillance/patrolling is being carried out by the security and technical staff of NTDC in coordination with Sindh Police, law enforcement agencies and local notables.

He said as a result incidents of theft on the transmission lines have been reduced and miscreants involved in these criminal activities has been apprehended and are under investigation. The NTDC is also mulling the option to employ people from the local communities of Sindh through its corporate social responsibility.

He said Managing Director NTDC, Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan has commended the efforts of the Security Directorate and Transmission Line patrolling teams of NTDC in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023