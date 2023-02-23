AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
BAFL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.79%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.42%)
DFML 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
DGKC 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.19%)
EPCL 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
FFL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.96%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HUBC 69.47 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.08%)
LOTCHEM 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.64%)
MLCF 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 76.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.88%)
OGDC 88.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.17%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
PPL 67.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-3.64%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
TELE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
TPLP 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
TRG 114.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.95%)
UNITY 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.85%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -46.5 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,416 Decreased By -201.6 (-1.38%)
KSE100 40,839 Decreased By -329.1 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,408 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets HUBC (The Hub Power Company Limited) 69.47 Increased By ▲ 1.42%

HUBCO says CPHGC’s 2x660MW power plant declared ‘project complete’

BR Web Desk Published February 23, 2023 Updated February 23, 2023 04:16pm
Follow us

Hub Power Company (HUBCO) on Thursday said that the China Power Hub Generation Company (Private) Limited’s (CPHGC) 2x660 MW power plant has been declared ‘Project Complete’ by CPHGC’s lenders .

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said “we are pleased to inform you that China Power Hub Generation Company (Private) Limited’s (CPHGC) 2x660 MW power plant has been declared “Project Complete” by CPHGC’s lenders on February 23, 2023 (Project Completion Date or PCD)”.

Purchase of coal: CPHGC seeks Rs167bn from govt

CPHGC was formed in September 2015 by the Hub Power Company (HUBCO) and its Chinese partner, China Power International Holdings Limited, to develop, construct and operate a 2x660 MW coal fired power plant at the Hub Plant Site in Balochistan.

As per the announcement, the project successfully achieved its commercial operations date (COD) effective August 2019. HUBCO through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hub Power Holdings Limited, owns 47.5% of the shares of CPHGC.

The project is recognised as one of the priority projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, said the notification.

“The declaration of PCD is a monumental occasion for HUBCO as it releases the company from its obligation to maintain a $150 million standby letter of credit. This will also enable CPHGC to pay dividend to its shareholders subject to availability of distributable profits.”

Non-availability of forex: CPHGC lands in hot water as SBP stops payments

The achievement of PCD further demonstrates HUBCO’s commitment to protect the interests of its shareholders and giving them the best possible value, the company said.

Last year, CPHGC sought Rs167 billion from the government to procure coal for five months (August-December 2022) from South Africa as coal supply from Afghanistan is considerably less than the agreed quantity.

CPHGC is a 2x660-MW coal fired power plant with a dedicated coal import jetty located in Hub Balochistan. The $2 billion IPP is a priority CPEC project that is supplying electricity to millions of Pakistani households.

coal Power Division power generation power projects CPHGC CPEC power projects Gwadar power plant project

Comments

1000 characters

HUBCO says CPHGC’s 2x660MW power plant declared ‘project complete’

President Alvi approves Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023

Rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

Turkiye investigates building contractors as quake toll rises

Wind power projects face curtailment issues as NEPRA set to hold hearing

European Commission bans TikTok on official devices

Engine maker Rolls-Royce sinks into net loss

G7 finance ministers to discuss more Russia sanctions

India’s troubled Adani invests in bankrupt Sri Lanka

Rs346.745bn bids received at auction for MTBs: Interest rate on short-term govt papers soars to 19.95pc

Read more stories