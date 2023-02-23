AVN 65.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.79%)
BOP 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
CNERGY 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
DFML 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.63%)
DGKC 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.48%)
EPCL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FCCL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.47%)
FFL 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.56%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.83%)
HUBC 67.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.33%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.16%)
MLCF 23.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.71%)
NETSOL 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.14%)
OGDC 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.87%)
PAEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.21%)
PPL 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-3.11%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.3%)
TELE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.49%)
TRG 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.29%)
UNITY 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.43%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.97%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -41.9 (-1.02%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -215.5 (-1.47%)
KSE100 40,840 Decreased By -327.8 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,407 Decreased By -121.3 (-0.78%)
Bangladesh coach Hathurasingha says ‘no tension’ with senior players

Reuters Published 23 Feb, 2023 12:20pm
DHAKA: Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurasingha has said there is “no tension” between him and senior players in the team as he begins his second tenure in charge of the side.

Sri Lankan Hathurasingha’s first stint with the side between 2014 and 2017 was marked by several run-ins with senior players in the team, some of whom are also part of the current squad.

Following his complaint, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was banned in 2014 for six months for “misbehaviour”.

Former captain Mashrafe Mortaza is among those wondering about the dressing room atmosphere under Hathurasingha.

“A huge question mark remains on how the dressing room will take him,” Mashrafe recently told the ‘Prothom Alo’ newspaper.

“The most important thing is, how he and the dressing room is comfortable with each other.”

The coach, in his first news conference since his re-appointment on a two-year deal, ruled out any bad blood, though.

“There’s no tension with any of the players with me,” Hathurasingha, who replaced South African Russell Domingo in the post, told reporters on Wednesday.

“I don’t think it (working with senior players) is going to be a challenge. I have spoken to all the senior players.

“Everybody is focused on one thing: team is number one. Everyone wants the team to do well. Even in my last time, I didn’t face challenges with any of the players.”

His first assignment back in the job would be a six-match limited-overs home series against reigning white-ball world champions England beginning on March 1.

