Feb 23, 2023
Barkhan murders: Balochistan minister arrested

Monitoring Desk Published 23 Feb, 2023 05:52am
KARACHI: Balochistan Minister for Construction and Communications Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran Wednesday was arrested in his alleged connection with the gruesome murder of three people, the police said — as the bullet-riddled bodies were found in a well in the Barkhan district.

“Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran is accused of murdering three people and that is why he has been taken into custody,” police said, as the protesters continued their sit-in for the second consecutive day in Quetta demanding justice.

The man, Muhammad Marri, whose three family members were murdered has accused Khetran of keeping his five other family members in a “private jail”.

When the pressure grew on the police, they registered a case against unknown persons under Sections 34 (doing any act with intention of causing harm to any person), 202 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), and 302 (qatl-i-amd) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

