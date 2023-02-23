FBR to continue inspecting vehicles having no import papers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will continue the search and inspection of vehicles of goods transporters where they failed to carry import documents of goods coming from Karachi to other parts of the country.

Sources told Business Recorder on Wednesday that FBR Chairman Asim Ahmed and the Goods Forwarding Association have different view points over the issue of checking of vehicles carrying imported documents. Before the FBR chairman, the goods forwarders made serious allegations of speed money and corruption against the customs authorities deputed at checks posts across Pakistan.

The FBR chairman insisted on documentation by the transporters and presentation of documents of imports at the time of checking, whereas, the transporters opined that checking should only be done at the place of arrival/ departure of vehicles, but no checking should be done during the transportation of vehicles from one place to another.

According to the brief submitted by the FBR to the Parliament on Wednesday, Rawalpindi Goods Forwarding Association has complained that Customs goods are unnecessarily checked during transportation across the country on the pretext of being smuggled ones.

The complaint has been examined by the Board. The necessary legal changes in the Customs Act, 1969, will be considered in consultation with the stakeholders during the next budget 2023-24. However, the FBR has taken serious notice of the complaints.

All field formations have been directed by the customs-cleared imported goods duly accompanied by import documents and showing the direct transportation from the port/ station of clearance may initially be subjected to tallying the documents with the transport/ container.

In case of any discrepancy, the goods may only be checked after permission is solicited from the concerned Additional Collector of the Collectorate. Furthermore, if the examination of goods is required, it will be conducted in the presence of deputy/assistant collector. Any discrepancy reported during the examination shall be verified, the FBR added.

