AVN 65.78 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.38%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.56%)
DGKC 41.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.69%)
EPCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.85%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.63%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
HUBC 68.34 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.16%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.39%)
KAPCO 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 24.03 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (9.68%)
NETSOL 77.94 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.48%)
OGDC 90.78 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.18%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 70.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.34%)
PRL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.48%)
SILK 0.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (6.1%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
TELE 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.89%)
TPLP 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 116.52 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (3.76%)
UNITY 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.57%)
BR100 4,121 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,617 Decreased By -0.6 (-0%)
KSE100 41,168 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 15,528 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Delay in LCs’ retirement may lead to controversies involving forged documents

Hamid Waleed Published February 23, 2023 Updated February 23, 2023 07:19am
Follow us

LAHORE: Undue delay in the retirement of Letters of Credit (LCs) documents by banks may lead to further controversies related to forged documents submitted by the international suppliers for the clearance of credit documents against fraudulent deliveries, said reliable sources in the clearing agents’ community.

Already, said the sources, issues related to submission of forged documents have started emerging, leading to litigations between Pakistani buyers and their banks. In most of fraudulent transactions, said importers, the sellers/suppliers ship substandard, below weight and worthless materials, forge their credit documents in accordance with the contractual terms and conditions. In some cases, they added, unscrupulous elements among the agents community also connive with suppliers to design a fraud.

According to them, buyers are denied access to the consignment by the customs authorities unless their banks pay the import duty and taxes in order to release the imported goods from the port at Karachi.

They said the LC was considered to be an unconditional bank guarantee to the supplier on presentation of requisite documents irrespective of any pending dispute relating to the terms of contract. Banks are bound to make payment to the international sellers on the tendering of relevant documents to the nominated bank in a foreign country, they said.

The sources said the law favours banks on payment of credit to sellers subject to examination of the requisite documents ‘with reasonable care’, as whether they were complying with the terms and conditions of the terms and conditions of credit.

The only exception to this favour is relevant where the paying bank had received notice of a clear fraud by the buyer before the payment is made to the seller and the evidence of fraud is clear and convincing.

They said “undue delay in clearance of ported goods makes the buyers unable to examine the quality and quantity of imported goods, which leads to disputes with suppliers, who have had already got cleared their payments under the LC arrangements.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

banks imports Karachi Port importers LCs clearing agents

Comments

1000 characters

Delay in LCs’ retirement may lead to controversies involving forged documents

Rs346.745bn bids received at auction for MTBs: Interest rate on short-term govt papers soars to 19.95pc

Pakistan seeks breakthrough in high-level US trade talks

Govt announces steps to correct fiscal imbalances

PPIB tells govt: Sinosure reluctant to insure any new power project

Govt, KE ink deal to settle Rs312.7m dispute

Punjab, KP polls: CJP takes suo motu notice of delay

ECP fails to take decision on election date

Oct-Dec QTA for Discos: Nepra agrees to approve Re0.5/unit hike in tariff

Kazakh President to visit Pakistan after 20 years

NTDC completes Bolan-Gwadar transmission line

Read more stories