KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 18.458 billion and the number of lots traded at 16,863.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 9.503 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.702 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.404 billion), Silver (PKR 943.937, million), Crude Oil (PKR 935.061 million), Natural Gas (PKR 517.344 million), Platinum (PKR 499.234 million), DJ (PKR 402.929 million), Copper (PKR 389.916 million), SP500 (PKR 137.633 million) and Brent (PKR 22.275 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 23 bales of Cotton amounting to PKR 24.772 million were traded.

