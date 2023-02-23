Joint sitting likely on April 10 to mark jubilee of Constitution

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to call a joint sitting of the parliament on April 10 to commemorate the golden jubilee of the 1973 Constitution, besides commemorating the day as a “Constitution Day” in all educational institutions across the country.

The proposal was discussed in the Advisory Committee meeting held under the chair of National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf to finalise the arrangements for the golden jubilee celebrations.

During the meeting, the committee finalised certain proposals to commemorate the golden jubilee of the Constitution, which aims to sensitise the citizenry about their rights and responsibilities and highlight the importance of the document.

The committee discussed proposals regarding the issuance of a special booklet about the basic components of the constitution, issuing commemorative stamps and coins, organising declamation contests and competitions among students of various levels, building a monument of the Constitution, and matters pertaining to the publications and airing of related content among various other proposals.

The committee proposed to commemorate 10th April as a constitutional day in all educational institutions across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Pervez Ashraf highlighted the significance of the Constitution as the only document that can guide a nation on the path to development and prosperity. He emphasized the need to sensitize the citizens about their rights and responsibilities, and the pivotal role that the Constitution plays in this regard.

He stated that the matter of building a Constitution monument should be dealt with, keeping in view the durability and prominence of the project.

The meeting was attended by the Committee members and government officials, including the Speaker and Convener Senator Mian Raza Rabbani.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023