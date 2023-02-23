AVN 65.78 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.38%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.56%)
DGKC 41.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.69%)
EPCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.85%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.63%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
HUBC 68.34 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.16%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.39%)
KAPCO 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 24.03 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (9.68%)
NETSOL 77.94 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.48%)
OGDC 90.78 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.18%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 70.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.34%)
PRL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.48%)
SILK 0.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (6.1%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
TELE 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.89%)
TPLP 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 116.52 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (3.76%)
UNITY 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.57%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 35.9 (0.88%)
BR30 14,617 Increased By 100.5 (0.69%)
KSE100 41,168 Increased By 217.8 (0.53%)
KSE30 15,528 Increased By 95.6 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Joint sitting likely on April 10 to mark jubilee of Constitution

Recorder Report Published 23 Feb, 2023 05:52am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to call a joint sitting of the parliament on April 10 to commemorate the golden jubilee of the 1973 Constitution, besides commemorating the day as a “Constitution Day” in all educational institutions across the country.

The proposal was discussed in the Advisory Committee meeting held under the chair of National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf to finalise the arrangements for the golden jubilee celebrations.

During the meeting, the committee finalised certain proposals to commemorate the golden jubilee of the Constitution, which aims to sensitise the citizenry about their rights and responsibilities and highlight the importance of the document.

The committee discussed proposals regarding the issuance of a special booklet about the basic components of the constitution, issuing commemorative stamps and coins, organising declamation contests and competitions among students of various levels, building a monument of the Constitution, and matters pertaining to the publications and airing of related content among various other proposals.

The committee proposed to commemorate 10th April as a constitutional day in all educational institutions across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Pervez Ashraf highlighted the significance of the Constitution as the only document that can guide a nation on the path to development and prosperity. He emphasized the need to sensitize the citizens about their rights and responsibilities, and the pivotal role that the Constitution plays in this regard.

He stated that the matter of building a Constitution monument should be dealt with, keeping in view the durability and prominence of the project.

The meeting was attended by the Committee members and government officials, including the Speaker and Convener Senator Mian Raza Rabbani.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf Constitution Day Mian Raza Rabbani

Comments

1000 characters

Joint sitting likely on April 10 to mark jubilee of Constitution

Rs346.745bn bids received at auction for MTBs: Interest rate on short-term govt papers soars to 19.95pc

Pakistan seeks breakthrough in high-level US trade talks

Govt announces steps to correct fiscal imbalances

PPIB tells govt: Sinosure reluctant to insure any new power project

Govt, KE ink deal to settle Rs312.7m dispute

Punjab, KP polls: CJP takes suo motu notice of delay

ECP fails to take decision on election date

Oct-Dec QTA for Discos: Nepra agrees to approve Re0.5/unit hike in tariff

Kazakh President to visit Pakistan after 20 years

NTDC completes Bolan-Gwadar transmission line

Read more stories