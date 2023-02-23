360 graduates awarded degrees at ILMA varsity convocation

KARACHI: Some 360 graduates were awarded degrees in their respective disciplines of computer science, management sciences and media studies at the 18th convocation of the ILMA University on Tuesday.

The chief guest, Consul-General of Malaysia Herman Hardynata Ahmad, said on the occasion that the graduating students should prepare themselves to serve society now.

He gave gold, silver and bronze medals to graduates who bagged first, second and third positions in their respective fields of study.

He advised the graduates to embrace the power of curiosity which would lead them to new discoveries. “You must prove to be resilient to face new challenges.”

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood congratulated the graduating students and said ILMA was ranked third best university in the private sector. “You are entering a world where you have to prove worthy of the degree you have acquired,” he advised the students.

The convocation was attended by members of civil society, government officials and other.

Chancellor ILMA University Noman Abid Lakhani declared the convocation opened and later closed.

