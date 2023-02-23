Hamdard Pakistan: A vision to lead nation’s socio-economic progress

TEXT: In today's world, corporate enterprises pave the way for any nation's economic progress by providing employment and developing the socio-economic paradigm of society. A few organizations, however, are inspired and driven by the vision of their founders and inherit a strong focus on the betterment of society in all spheres. Dedicated to the mission of Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, a social reformer, philanthropist, and the founder of Hamdard Pakistan - the man who transformed Pakistan's health industry, Hamdard Pakistan over the years has emerged as one of those organizations. Hamdard Pakistan strongly believes in inclusive economic growth. That is why the company’s corporate ambitions as well as CSR initiatives are aligned with the ideals of patriotism and the national spirit which resonate with the nation's aspirations.

This timeless bond between Hamdard Pakistan and Pakistan is the culmination of a dream by a visionary entrepreneur Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said. At the back of his unparalleled struggle and sacrifice, Rooh Afza, one of the top-of-the-line products of Hamdard Pakistan has become the pride of the nation, representing Pakistan wherever it is displayed globally; be it in a magazine, a billboard, a van, a shelf in a supermarket, or in the pantries of countless South Asians living abroad. Rooh Afza is the star product of Hamdard Pakistan among hundreds of herbal products. Hakim Said was a patriot himself and because of him, inherently Hamdard Pakistan is a staunch advocate of patriotism and philanthropy. He started Hamdard Pakistan as a revivalist movement of ‘Unani medicine’, with a strong emphasis on social development and nurturing the young generations with education.

Today, in the pursuit of excellence and following the principles and guidelines of its founder, Hamdard Pakistan has evolved through time. Every year, apart from its corporate affairs, the brand has been actively pursuing scientific research into medicines and diseases. Every year, the organization adds new products to its product continuum, while upholding international standards with ethical workplace practices. Hamdard Pakistan ensures the quality and standard of its products and adheres to the international standards and laws prescribed by ISO and WHO. All of Hamdard’s products are duly registered with government authorities such as the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). Hamdard Pakistan follows a zero-tolerance policy towards compromise in quality.

As Hamdard Pakistan’s experts seek innovative and effective ways to treat the human body, specialties in beverages and medicines are at the forefront of Hamdard’s pipeline of new products. In recent years, Hamdard Pakistan added more products to its already over 400 products portfolio. These include Hamdard Gulab Mist, Hamdard Herbal Hair Oil, Sualin Kids Syrup, Migrex, Naunehal Nappy Cream, Rooh Afza GO, Doodh Rooh Afza: A punch of nutrition; Hamdard Honey: 100 per cent natural product; Naunehal Colic Drops, a remedy for colic pain in babies, Naunehal Herbal Toothpaste, and Sualin Lozenges, relief for throat pain, inflammation, and cough. Besides, Hamdard Pakistan has been spearheading innovation and research, and in recent years, introduced highly effective medicines to control hypertension and strengthen heart muscles like Qurs-e-Fishar and Dil Sukh.

Advancing the field of ‘Tibb-i-Unani’ is one of the key areas of focus for Hamdard Pakistan. The legacy of Hakim Said translates into strongly valuing the significance of research and development in traditional medicine. Under his leadership, Hamdard Pakistan revitalized the field through continuous research on various herbs and their compositions. Hamdard remains persistent in playing a defining role in research and development to provide the best quality medical care to the general public. For that, Hamdard Pakistan efficiently manages a comprehensive network of free Hamdard clinics across the country.

Hamdard Pakistan started a drive to digitize all clinics and established the first-ever digital Matab in February 2021 in Karachi. Within a couple of years, two more ‘Digital Matabs’ have been added to Hamdard’s operations. Hamdard Pakistan offers the first-of-its-kind free mobile dispensaries to provide health facilities at patients’ doorsteps all over the country and has also set up hospitals.

All of Hamdard Matabs provide free medical checkups and consultations. Hakim Mohammed Said, besides being a physician par excellence, was also a philanthropist and an educationist who was determined to develop the health and education sectors of Pakistan. This sense of purpose has always led Hamdard Pakistan to play an important role in the development and promotion of general health, education, and social welfare.

All social welfare initiatives are carried out under the umbrella of the Hamdard Foundation Pakistan. This foundation was established in 1964 to judiciously use the funds being handed over to it by Hamdard Pakistan. In keeping with his vision and goal of service to the country and humanity, these are employed for the advancement of health, education, and social upliftment.

Hamdard Pakistan operates schools, colleges, and the largest private sector university in the country, Hamdard University (HU), built at Madinat al-Hikmah City of Education, Science, and Culture, one of the most iconic accomplishments of its founder, Hakim Said. In its quest to serve humanity, Hamdard Pakistan initiates various drives to promote health and a healthy lifestyle among the general masses.

‘Hamdard Zindagi’ is one of those initiatives, where Hamdard’s experts and physicians (Hakims) provide free medical advice on an online social media platform via weekly webinars. Patients and those who seek medical advice can easily visit Hamdard Zindagi’s page on Facebook and can directly share their issues with the Hakims.

Hamdard Pakistan’s other significant CSR initiatives regarding improvement in general health are the annual plantation drive as well as the Rooh Afza and Hamdard Sharbat-e-Bazuri float drive to combat heatwaves in the country by providing these beverages to those stuck in traffic or working in the heat and providing blankets to the needy segments of society during winters. Last year, Hamdard Pakistan undertook a national service to provide ration, clothes, and much-needed medical services to flood-affected communities in Sindh and Balochistan provinces in 2022.

Serving people and helping those in need has always been a part of Hamdard’s corporate culture. In fact, philanthropy is always taken into consideration whenever the organization devises its strategy and sets goals for the future. The future comes with its own challenges, but Hamdard Pakistan, under the leadership of its President Hamdard Group, Sadia Rashid is more than prepared to meet them. It has always been her desire to advance Hakim Said’s message of wellness. As a result, wellness is a cornerstone of Hamdard’s values and is embedded in all its activities including its corporate positioning which is "Afiyat Se Jeetey Raho” to express its optimistic outlook.

